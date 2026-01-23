Africa: News - EU Urges De-Escalation Between Ethiopia, Eritrea Amid Red Sea Tensions, Rejects Somaliland Recognition

Addis Abeba — The European Union has urged Ethiopia and Eritrea to ease rising tensions through diplomacy and economic cooperation, offering support to prevent conflict as concerns grow over security in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

Speaking to journalists in Addis Abeba on 15 January 2026, Olaf Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) for political affairs, said disputes between states are "best resolved through diplomacy in good faith," warning that the region "has had enough of war."

Skoog, who met with senior Ethiopian officials including President Taye Atske Selassie and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD), said the EU is willing to act as an "honest broker" in de-escalation efforts. Drawing on Europe's experience in overcoming historic conflicts through integration and economic cooperation, he suggested the model could support regional collaboration.

Addressing recent tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea over Red Sea access, Skoog emphasized dialogue and economic cooperation as tools to manage differences. "We believe that economic cooperation and integration can be a very good vehicle towards resolving issues," he said, adding that while the EU offers diplomatic support, the primary responsibility rests with the countries themselves "to step down from heated rhetoric" and pursue solutions on shared concerns.

Highlighting the human costs of conflict, he added: "Everyone has known and experienced the horrors of war and conflict, and it's something that leaders have a responsibility to avoid falling back into that kind of disaster again."

On the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Skoog said the EU remains neutral. "Based on our own experience, there is ample opportunity to find collaboration around natural resources," he said. "Water and other natural resources should be a good used for cooperation, benefiting as many people as possible in as many countries as possible. We are not taking sides."

Turning to Somaliland, Skoog reiterated the EU's support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We believe that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia should be upheld," he said, noting that aside from Israel, Somaliland has not received broad international recognition. He warned that attempts to recognize the territory could "potentially stir further division and fraction in this part of the world" and "further fragment an already fragile regional landscape."

Skoog stressed the EU's strategic interest in stability across the Horn of Africa, citing the region's importance for global trade routes through the Red Sea. He said the bloc seeks to contribute through investment, economic cooperation, and promoting a positive business climate rather than engaging in zero-sum competition. "The European Union represents something different," he said, describing its approach as focused on cooperation, economic development, and long-term stability for Ethiopia and the wider region.