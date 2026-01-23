Ethiopia: News - Family of Detained Tigrayan General Demands Disclosure of Whereabouts, Access to Counsel, As Court Grants Prosecutors More Time

Mekelle — The family of Brigadier General Guesh Gebre, former commander of Army 15 of the Tigrayan forces, has demanded that authorities disclose his place of detention and allow him access to legal counsel and family members, saying he has been denied his constitutional rights since his arrest.

The demand follows the Tigray Bureau of Peace and Security's announcement of the arrest of the senior commander, which it said was part of efforts to enforce discipline, accountability, and the rule of law within the Tigrayan forces.

In a statement issued 17 January 2026, the bureau said no individual is above the law and that internal reforms are under way to safeguard the army's unity and operational readiness. It accused some military leaders of violating regulations, undermining internal cohesion, obstructing training and preparedness, engaging with criminal elements, and organizing activities that allegedly contributed to violence and instability in urban areas.

According to court proceedings, Brig. Gen. Guesh appeared before the First Instance Court of the Tigray Security Forces, where prosecutors charged him with colluding with the enemy, engaging in activities aimed at dismantling the army, and violating orders issued by the top military leadership. The court granted prosecutors an additional nine days to continue their investigation and scheduled the next hearing for 26 January.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking to Addis Standard, the detainee's brother, Yibrah Gebre, said the family has not been informed of the reasons for the arrest or of Brig. Gen. Guesh's whereabouts, and that he has been denied access to a lawyer since his detention. "He has not been allowed to meet or consult with any legal counsel," Yibrah said, adding that the family was told a lawyer would be provided by the Bureau of Peace and Security, but this has not materialized.

Yibrah also said the family has been unable to provide food or clothing suitable for his brother's health condition, despite what he described as ongoing health problems. He cited Article 21(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which guarantees detainees the right to humane treatment and access to family members, legal counsel, religious advisors, and medical professionals.

"Since the date of his arrest, Brigadier General Guesh Gebre has been denied access to his family, lawyers, religious advisors, and doctors," Yibrah said, describing the detention as a violation of his brother's constitutional rights and human dignity. The family is demanding that authorities immediately disclose where he is being held and grant access to legal counsel, family members, his religious advisor, and his doctor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As of publication, the Tigray Bureau of Peace and Security has not responded to the family's specific allegation that Brig. Gen. Guesh has been denied his right to legal representation.

The arrest comes months after the Tigray Public Diplomacy Forum announced in August that it had facilitated an understanding between several senior military commanders, including Brig. Gen. Guesh Gebre, and the region's interim administration. The Forum said the process enabled Brig. Gen. Guesh, Major General Gu'ush Gebre, General Kebede Fikadu, and Colonel Gebreyohannes Yohannes to resume cooperation with the administration led by Tigray Interim Administration President Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede.

According to the Forum, the initiative helped bridge differences that had emerged after the commanders were sanctioned for walking out of a meeting of senior Tigray army leaders on 24 January 2025, in protest of a resolution opposing the then Tigray Interim Administration. The dispute later contributed to broader political shifts within the regional administration and the restructuring of its leadership.