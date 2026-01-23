Ethiopia: News - Sudanese Refugees in Ethiopia Face Growing Hardship Amid Funding Gaps, Administrative Barriers

Mekelle — Thousands of Sudanese refugees sheltering in Ethiopia are facing worsening humanitarian conditions marked by food shortages, overcrowded camps, and administrative challenges, according to reports by Sudan Tribune.

Ethiopia, which hosts a significant number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan, is struggling to sustain humanitarian assistance as international funding declines. Refugees in camps across western Ethiopia, particularly in Benishangul-Gumuz Region, told the media that food rations have been sharply reduced, leaving many households unable to meet basic nutritional needs.

Aid agencies have warned that funding shortfalls have forced cuts to food assistance, with refugees receiving rations well below minimum caloric requirements. As a result, families are reportedly skipping meals, selling personal belongings, and resorting to other negative coping mechanisms to survive.

Last week, WFP warned Sudan food aid could run out in March, asking for more funding. "More than 21 million people are not getting enough to eat, and famine has been confirmed in parts of the country where humanitarian access is practically impossible. The fighting has forced nearly 12 million people to flee their homes and seek shelter whether elsewhere in Sudan, or across the border."the statement underscored.

According to Sudan Tribune, overcrowding has further strained already limited resources. Several refugee sites are operating beyond their intended capacity, compounding challenges related to sanitation, health services, and protection. Refugees also reported security concerns, including incidents of violence and abductions near some settlements.

Sudanese refugees living outside formal camps, particularly in urban areas such as Addis Ababa, face additional difficulties. According to the report, stricter enforcement of immigration and residency regulations has increased the cost of visa renewals, placing an added burden on refugees with little or no income. In one reported case, a Sudanese refugee reportedly died from hunger-related complications in the capital.

Ethiopian authorities acknowledged the challenges but emphasized that the country continues to shoulder a heavy refugee burden despite economic constraints. The Refugee and Returnee Service was quoted as saying that refugees living in urban settings are subject to national immigration regulations, while efforts are ongoing to expand access to services and livelihoods in coordination with international partners.

Humanitarian agencies, including the World Food Programme and UNHCR, have renewed calls for increased international support, warning that further reductions in aid could have severe consequences for vulnerable refugee populations.

In December 2025, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) issued a stark warning over a deepening humanitarian crisis, citing a funding shortfall of more than 70%. The agencies said the shortage had forced food rations to be cut to 40%, leaving refugees with less than 1,000 calories per day.

Teyiba Hassan, Director General of the Ethiopian Refugee and Returnee Service, cautioned that essential services could halt within weeks if funding is not secured. Teyiba described 2025 as "the most difficult year" for refugee financing, warning that declining humanitarian funding amid rising needs was reversing previous gains and straining public services, infrastructure, and host communities.