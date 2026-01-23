Ethiopia: News - Schools Remain Closed As IDPs Shelter in Classrooms - Refugee Camps Face Access Constraints in Gambella

Addis Abeba — Government schools in parts of Gambella Region remain closed as thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) continue to shelter in classrooms, while access to refugee camps around Itang has been severely constrained, a regional official told Addis Standard.

A senior regional government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said government schools in Gambella city, Itang, and Abol have yet to reopen, contradicting earlier statements by regional authorities that classes would resume on 5 January 2026.

According to the official, many schools remain occupied by IDPs whose homes were burned or looted during recent violence, preventing the resumption of classes. "Only a limited number of private schools have reopened," he said, adding that water and electricity services in Itang remain cut off, further complicating efforts to restore basic services.

The official said thousands of people have been displaced from Itang and Abol, while humanitarian access to three major South Sudanese refugee camps--Tierkidi, Kule, and Nguenyyiel--has been severely disrupted. Another camp, Akula, located farther from Gambella city, has also faced access constraints.

Road closures following clashes around Abol, a key entry and exit point to Gambella city, have interrupted humanitarian access to the camps, he said. Aid delivery has been further hampered by blocked routes along the Itang corridor, leaving refugees with limited food and water supplies for several days.

The humanitarian strain comes amid heightened international attention. The Regional Press Secretariat said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative to Ethiopia, Esato Masack Ndiaye, arrived in Gambella on 14 January 2026 and is expected to meet regional officials and visit refugee camps to assess conditions following the recent instability.

UNHCR had previously told Addis Standard that the security situation in and around the refugee camps remained "fluid," with access constrained by road closures, fuel shortages, and supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Itang area.

Amid the humanitarian challenges, regional judicial authorities say court services are set to resume. The Gambella Regional Communication Office, citing the region's Supreme Court, said judicial services will restart following a directive issued on 13 January 2026 by Supreme Court President James Deng. The directive instructs judicial officers to carry out their duties without "ethnicity, tribalism, or favoritism," and calls for a clear chain of accountability linking police investigations, prosecutions, and court rulings.

Meanwhile, the regional government has moved to consolidate control over its security apparatus. In a directive issued on 13 January, the Gambella Police Commission ordered the full disarmament and mandatory "rehabilitation training" of the entire regional police force, citing recent security challenges.

The order applies to police forces across all three zones, the Itang Special Woreda, and Gambella Woreda. Riot police were instructed to return all weapons by 13 January, while regular police officers who had withdrawn firearms from regional and city armories were given until 14 January 2026. All police personnel were ordered to report in person to the Regional Police Commission headquarters by 15 January.

To ensure compliance, the directive revoked all forms of leave--including medical, maternity, and educational leave--unless verified in person. Transport and mobilization costs are to be covered by zonal and woreda administrations, the Commission said.

The developments follow violence in Gambella earlier this month that left more than 47 people dead and over 100 injured, triggering widespread displacement and damage to homes and infrastructure, as previously reported by Addis Standard.

While relative calm has since returned to Gambella city, with government offices reopening and movement gradually resuming, access to surrounding districts--particularly along the Itang corridor--remains constrained, continuing to affect displaced residents and refugee camps.