Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) has ratified proclamations approving prisoner transfer agreements with the People's Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Brazil, as well as a criminal extradition agreement with the Republic of South Africa.

In a statement issued following the House's ninth session on 22 January 2026, the HoPR said Etsegenet Mengistu, Chairperson of the Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee, told lawmakers that the agreements aim to support the rehabilitation of Ethiopian citizens convicted abroad by allowing them to serve their sentences in Ethiopia.

According to the statement, Etsegenet explained that serving sentences closer to familiar communities, languages, and cultural environments contributes to more effective rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The HoPR said the proclamations are "consistent with international criminal justice practices" and are intended to strengthen crime prevention, reinforce the rule of law, and enhance the overall effectiveness of Ethiopia's justice system.

Addressing the extradition agreement with South Africa, the House said the framework is designed to ensure that suspects or convicted individuals cannot evade accountability by fleeing across borders. The agreement establishes a legal basis for the surrender of persons sought for criminal prosecution or punishment.

The statement further noted that as trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and China, as well as Ethiopia and South Africa, continue to expand, the legal mechanisms established by the proclamations are necessary to prevent cross-border economic engagement from being exploited to avoid justice.

The ratification follows the referral of the draft proclamations to the Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee during the Third Regular Session of the Sixth House of Peoples' Representatives. The drafts covered bilateral legal cooperation and prisoner transfer agreements with China, a prisoner transfer agreement with Brazil, and an extradition agreement with South Africa.

During the referral, Etsegenet told lawmakers that the committee would conduct a detailed review of the drafts, citing the growing importance of international cooperation as Ethiopia expands its diplomatic and security ties. She noted at the time that the agreements sought to balance rehabilitation objectives with the need for effective cross-border legal accountability.

Following deliberations in the House and clarifications provided by Etsegenet Mengistu in response to questions raised by members of parliament, the HoPR said all proclamations were approved by a majority vote, completing the ratification process.