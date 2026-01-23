Kenya: Central Regional Commissioner Issues Stern Warning As Govt Pushes for 100pc School Transition

Mwea — Central Region Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha has issued a tough warning to parents, criminals, and law enforcement officers as the government steps up efforts to protect lives, enforce the law, and secure the future of children across the region.

Nkanatha revealed that the Central Region has so far recorded an 84 per cent transition rate to Grade 10, noting that while the figure reflects progress, it still falls short of the government's 100 per cent transition target under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking during a county security meeting and a routine inspection of the ongoing crackdown on illicit brew at Kiamachiri Police Station in Mwea, the Regional Commissioner warned parents and guardians who have not enrolled their children in secondary school to do so immediately or seek assistance from local administrators.

He emphasized that basic education is a constitutional right, directing chiefs and assistant chiefs to account for every school-age child within their jurisdictions.

"No child should be at home when the government has provided learning opportunities. Parents who deliberately deny their children education will be required to explain themselves to the authorities," Nkanatha said.

He urged parents to take advantage of the many available day secondary schools, stressing that lack of access or affordability can no longer be used as an excuse to keep children out of school.

At the same time, Nkanatha issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of illicit brew, declaring that the government will no longer tolerate activities that endanger lives and destroy families.

Addressing a joint regional, county, and sub-county security and community meeting at Kiamaciri in Kirinyaga West Sub-County, he said the crackdown on illicit alcohol has been intensified following tragic incidents recorded in 2024, where several families lost loved ones after consuming poisonous brews.

He noted that residents across the region have strongly condemned the menace after witnessing its devastating social, health, and economic impacts, prompting renewed commitment from security agencies to dismantle illegal networks behind the trade.

The intensified operations, he said, are being carried out in line with directives from President William Ruto, which have strengthened coordination among multi-agency enforcement teams.

"Anyone who thinks they are protected by powerful individuals should now start feeling unsafe. We do not care how well connected you are. We will not allow people to consume poison," Nkanatha warned.

He further cautioned that court orders will not be used to shield individuals engaged in the illicit brew trade, stressing that such protections are intended for lawful businesses, not criminal activities that cost lives.

The Regional Commissioner also issued a strong warning to security officers, saying any form of collusion with brewers, traffickers, or drug dealers will be met with decisive action.

"We are not here to protect criminals. Any officer found colluding with illicit traders will face very tough action. Our responsibility is to deliver results and protect the lives of Kenyans," he said.