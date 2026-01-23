Tanzania/Kenya: Rising Starlets Narrow Focus As Tanzania Test Looms in U20 World Cup Qualifiers

NAIROBI — The Rising Starlets are shifting into high gear as their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign enters a decisive phase, with head coach Jackline Juma settling on a provisional squad of 32 players ahead of the third-round clash against Tanzania.

The team have spent the past five days in residential camp, where competition for places has been intense.

From an initial group of 60 players who reported at the start of preparations, the technical bench has gradually trimmed the squad after assessing fitness levels, tactical understanding and overall readiness for international football.

Kenya's confidence heading into the next round has been boosted by a dominant showing in the previous stage, where the Rising Starlets brushed aside Ethiopia with a commanding 5-1 win on aggregate.

That performance not only secured progression but also underlined the team's growing maturity at continental level.

Attention now turns to Tanzania, with the two neighbours set to meet over two legs in what promises to be a tightly contested tie.

The Rising Starlets will host the opening match at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on February 7 with kick-off at 3:00 pm, before travelling to Tanzania for the return leg, a week later, at the Azam Complex, scheduled for 4:00 pm.

Juma's provisional selection reflects a careful balance between experience and emerging talent.

Several players who featured prominently against Ethiopia remain part of the group, while a number of newcomers have earned their places after strong performances in domestic football and recent national team outings.

With the camp now well underway, training sessions have shifted from open trials to fine-tuning key areas such as tactical shape, match intensity and team cohesion.

The technical bench have also placed emphasis on mental readiness as the players prepare for the pressure that comes with knockout qualification football.

The Rising Starlets will be aiming to maximise home advantage in Nairobi before seeking to manage the away leg in Tanzania, as they continue their push toward a place in the next round of World Cup qualification.

Supporters have been urged to rally behind the team at Ulinzi Sports Complex, with the players keen to draw energy from the home crowd as they chase another step forward on the road to the global stage.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers:

Christine Adhiambo, Mercy Akoth, Velma Abwire, Ephy Awuor

Defenders:

Sharlot Atieno, Jenevive Mithel, Triza Ekesa, Dorcas Glender, Diana Anyango, Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Patience Asiko, Pauline Sylvia

Midfielders:

Brenda Awuor, Pearl Olesi, Lornah Faith, Halima Imbachi, Susan Akoth, Jerrine Adhiambo, Velma Awuor, Vidah Akeyo, Rebecca Odato, Fasila Adhiambo

Forwards:

Beffine Shalley, Quinter Mwendi, Joan Ogola, Valarie Nekesa, Hilder Natecho, Quinter Adhiambo, Emily Morang'a, Elizabeth Mideva, Edna Nasipwondi