South Africa: SA's Davos Trade Pitch Highlights Export Growth and Economic Reforms

At Davos, South Africa presented a confident trade and reform story, highlighting economic recovery, growing export markets and strong agricultural performance. While geopolitics dominated headlines, the country's focus on economic diplomacy, improved logistics, and expanding trade - especially into Asia, the Middle East and Africa - positioned it as a credible and open trading partner in a fragmented global economy.

I attended this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, and the central theme in many conversations I had and in the various panel discussions centred on geopolitics and trade. The presence of US President Donald Trump and his focus on Greenland, among other aspects, made this a central theme, alongside the launch of the Board of Peace.

But aside from these central themes, there were also fundamental conversations that are critical to us in South Africa. Countries are talking of strengthening partnerships and exploring various avenues for investment and trade.

The SA government and business delegation seized on these themes and sentiments. These come at a time when the country has a good story to tell.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The economy is recovering, supported by reforms in the network industries, among other factors. There was also a strong focus on promoting economic diplomacy, with an emphasis on engaging countries that present export expansion potential.

Asia and the Middle East are among the promising regions, while the South African leadership also continue to focus on retaining existing markets in Europe, the United Kingdom, the US, broader Africa, and other areas.

Another theme that came up sharply in some discussions was a call to strengthen...