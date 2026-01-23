Namibia: Antunes Eyes Positive Result in Futsal Afcon Qualifier

Newly-appointed national futsal head coach Marco Antunes says Namibia will look to "fight and win at home" when they host Kenya in an Africa Cup of Nations futsal qualifier on 23 January at the MTC Dome at Swakopmund.

Antunes, who takes charge of his first competitive match with the national team, says representing Namibia carries the highest responsibility in sport, adding that his focus is firmly on delivering results for the country rather than for individuals.

"The most important thing we can defend in sport is the flag of a country," Antunes says. "We are playing and coaching not for ourselves, but for the whole nation."

The Portuguese coach says his immediate game plan is to secure a strong result in the home leg before travelling to Nairobi for the return fixture, stressing that Namibia will not approach the tie cautiously.

"We are not waiting for the game in Nairobi. We want to fight here, win here and then go there," he says.

Antunes has also highlighted Namibia's physical and tactical strengths, saying the country offers strong conditions for futsal development and that African players bring unique qualities to the game.

"These are the kinds of players who can compete at a high level. Namibia has everything needed to grow this sport," he says.

Despite limited public information on Kenya, Antunes says his technical team has gathered sufficient intelligence to prepare for different scenarios.

"We will be prepared for everything. We are playing for one nation, not for a club," he says.

The Namibian Football Association has backed Antunes' appointment, saying his role extends beyond qualification to include long-term futsal development and the transfer of skills to local coaches.

Namibia hosts Kenya in the first leg tonight, 23 January, with kick-off at 19h00 at the MTC Dome, before travelling to Nairobi for the return leg. Entrance is N$50, with officials urging the public to support the team as Namibia begins its 2026 Afcon futsal campaign.

Antunes has announced a 14-man squad for the qualifier following intensive scouting and training sessions, describing the selected players as those best placed to represent the country at this stage.

Goalkeepers:

Riya Usurua, Rigardo Rooy

Defenders:

Nanguei Kamatuka, Donald Modise

Wingers:

Bornface Siyanga, Celu Tobias, Nigel Prins, Luis Solunga, Ichshaun von Francois, Wesley Otto, George Haikali

Pivots:

Ken Salote, Martin Humphries, Celso Roberto