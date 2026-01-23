Uganda: Balimwezo Leads Early in Kampala Lord Mayor Race As Tallying Continues

23 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

KAMPALA — National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo has taken an early lead in the Kampala Lord Mayor race, according to provisional results from the Electoral Commission tallying centre at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Results from 847 of the city's 2,705 polling stations -- representing 31.31 percent of the total -- show Balimwezo with 47,400 votes, placing him ahead as vote counting continues.

Incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago of the Democratic Party (DP) is in second place with 13,456 votes, followed by NRM's Kizito Moses Nsubuga with 11,730 votes.

Other candidates trail far behind. Independent Naggayi Nabillah Sempala has 923 votes, Mao Beatrice (Independent) has 784 votes, FDC's Ibrahim Kasozi Biribawa has 680 votes, Eddie Bazira Kibalama (Independent) has 51 votes, and Jothan Yamureebire (Independent) has 60 votes.

According to the provisional figures displayed at the tally centre, a total of 76,170 votes have been counted so far, including 1,086 invalid votes.

The Electoral Commission cautioned that these results remain provisional, noting that tallying is ongoing as more declaration forms from polling stations across the city continue to arrive.

The final outcome will only be declared once all results have been received, verified, and fully tallied.

Voting for the Kampala Lord Mayor took place on Thursday, January 22, as part of the broader local government elections.

