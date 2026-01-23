Uganda: Nup's Florence Namayanja Retains Masaka City Mayor Seat

National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Florence Namayanja has retained her seat as Masaka City Mayor following a landslide win in the recent elections.

Namayanja, 65, was declared the winner on Friday morning by Masaka City Returning Officer Ahmed Nadduli Musisi.

She polled 22,568 votes, defeating National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Fredrick Ddembe Kipapaali, who received 9,032 votes.

Michael Mulindwa Nakumusaana of the Democratic Front (DF) came third with 4,933 votes, while independent candidates Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo and Francis Ssengabi trailed with 761 and 60 votes, respectively.

Namayanja first won the Masaka City Mayor seat in 2021 after defeating Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, who had contested as an independent after losing the NUP party flag.

Before assuming the mayoral office, Namayanja served as the Member of Parliament for Bukoto East, bringing extensive political experience to her current role.