Uganda: Heavy Security At Butambala Court As Kivumbi Expected Amid Election Violence Probe

Heavy security has been deployed at the Butambala Chief Magistrate's Court ahead of the expected appearance of Butambala County legislator and National Unity Platform (NUP) Buganda deputy president, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.

Kivumbi was arrested yesterday, with police stating that he is assisting investigators to determine the causes of violent incidents in Butambala during the general elections held on January 15, 2026, when Ugandans voted for president and members of Parliament.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed Kivumbi's arrest, explaining that he is being questioned as part of ongoing inquiries into the election-related violence.

The police will decide whether to formally charge him after the investigations conclude and if a case is established.

"Kivumbi is helping police with investigations related to the violent actions that occurred on polling day in Butambala," Rusoke said, adding that further steps will depend on the findings.

Kivumbi is among several NUP deputy presidents recently detained in connection with post-election security investigations, alongside Jolly Tukamushaba and Lina Zedriga.

The heightened security around the court highlights the sensitivity of the matter, as supporters and members of the public gathered in and around the premises.

Authorities have not indicated when investigations will be completed or when a decision on potential charges will be made.