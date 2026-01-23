Kenya: New Signing Kahata Keen to Reap More Dividends With Kcb After Opening Account Against Posta Rangers

23 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — After opening his account with the bankers, talismanic midfielder Francis Kahata hopes Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) can go on to a long lasting winning run in the Premier League.

Kahata believes their win over Posta Rangers will count for naught if they revert to type in subsequent matches.

"I hope it restores confidence in the playing unit and gives us a reason to fight in our next matches. We don't need to be dropping points along the way so we hope that we will pick more wins as the season progresses," the former Thika United and Gor Mahia player said.

Kahata joined the bankers in the January transfer window but has had to bid his time on the injury table.

The wait was worth it as Kahata scored in the 23rd minute on his debut to give KCB a hard-earned 1-0 win over the mailmen.

Prior to Tuesday's victory, Robert Matano's charges had failed to win in their last three games, including two losses to Shabana and Nairobi United as well as a draw with defending champions Kenya Police.

Kahata says there was no better way to bounce back from the three-match dry spell than with a win.

"Today's game went well...it was important for us to win after our struggles in the last three matches. The goal I scored was good too and it motivated us a lot to stay in the game," he said.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder will be hoping to continue his scoring run when the bankers come up against Tusker on Sunday.

