Kenyan Students, Space Enthusiasts to Speak With Astronauts Aboard International Space Station

Nairobi — Kenyan students and space enthusiasts are set to communicate directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station after Kenya was selected to host the - Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program in 2026.

The Kenya Space Agency said the selection places Kenya at the center of a global space education initiative that uses amateur radio to connect people on Earth with astronauts in orbit.

Scheduled to take place between July and December 2026, the program will offer live radio contact sessions aimed at inspiring interest in STEM fields, industry innovation and space science.

"Kenya is the only African country selected for this prestigious program in the 2026 round, underscoring the nation's growing leadership in space science and innovation on the continent," according to the agency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To ensure a successful engagement, the Kenya Space Agency will collaborate with the Pan-African Citizen Science e-Laboratory and Agency Liaison Harold Safary during the preparation phase.

The agency described the program as a transformative moment for space education in Kenya, saying it will help bring space closer to ordinary citizens while nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers and researchers.

The Kenya Space Agency further announced that an open call will be issued for individuals interested in speaking directly with astronauts aboard the ISS.

The International Space Station is a collaboration of 15 nations working together to operate a world-class, state-of-the-art orbiting laboratory.

The orbital laboratory has hosted more than 250 people since 1998.

Crews aboard the ISS are assisted by mission control centers in Houston and Moscow and a payload control center in Huntsville, Ala. Other international mission control centers support the space station from Japan, Canada and Europe.