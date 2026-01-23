South Africa: 'Suka!' Divides Amapiano Fans As Ai Track Climbs Charts

Rea Gopane released Suka! in December 2025 and the song now has more than 1.2 million streams on streaming platforms.

Some listeners on X say Suka! sounds fresh and catchy but others say it is mechanical and lacks human emotion.

The song Suka! by Rea Gopane has reached number 10 on Apple Music South Africa. It was released in December 2025.

The track has recorded more than 1.2 million streams. Gopane's monthly Spotify listeners are around 700,000.

It is being called South Africa's first AI-generated amapiano hit.

Gopane was previously known for podcasting. He was also involved in a court case with Bonang Matheba. He has since turned to technology as part of making music.

Gopane has said AI is simply a tool. It helps with faster experimentation and is not meant to replace creativity.

However, reactions online show not everyone agrees.

Some fans on X have said Suka! sounds fresh and innovative. Others have said the beat is catchy and blends soulful house with amapiano, giving it strong mainstream appeal.

But criticism has been just as loud. Several listeners feel the song sounds too mechanical, especially the vocals. They say it lacks the human emotion that amapiano is known for.

Some have also raised concerns about what AI success could mean for real artists and producers.