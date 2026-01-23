Namibia: N$750 Million Police Housing Project Funded By China

The Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping, has announced that China has made about N$750 million available to assist housing needs for the police.

He made the announcement during a courtesy visit to prime minister Elijah Ngurare in Windhoek on Wednesday.

About 1 287 police housing units are said to be constructed once all due bilateral processes have been finalized.

"This is apart from the 400 social housing units that China is also planning to build in Grootfontein and Gobabis," reads the statement by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ngurare called for swift implementation of the project.

"This is the news that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah like to hear," he said.

The two countries already exchanged letters of agreement in June 2025 to implement the initiative, he said.

This, he added, would bring great relief for police members.

The two leaders agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas, including youth empowerment, education, textile manufacturing, construction and machinery.