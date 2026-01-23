Namibia: V Power Angels Look At Upsetting Nust Babes in Opener

FNB Super Women League outfit V Power Angels FC are confident of a positive outcome when they face archrival Nust Babes FC in what promises to be a thriller at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre tomorrow.

The two sides shared two points in the home-and-away encounters during the 2025 football season.

Talking to Desert FM recently, V Power Angels head coach Risto Shikomba said: "Nust Babes are one of those complicated sides, and they are an unpredictable side."

"Last season we underestimated our opponents but this season we will not. We shared two points home-and-away during the last season's campaign," said Shikomba. "This time we will take all six points, starting with the three points tomorrow."

Shikomba said this year's pre-season preparation was based on the team's performance during the previous season.

"With last season's first leg, we started very late in terms of preparation but this time around we are ready. We started with pre-season training last October. Compared to last season, our preparation is on point," he stressed, adding that this time they have registered about 25 players.

He said it was going to be a good start for the team and added that his inspiration as a coach comes from his passion for football.

"We love football and First National Bank Namibia coming on board has really boosted our confidence. As for the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) women club championships, when you enter the league or new season your main objective is to win the league," said Shikomba.

He said the league kickoff is usually communicated late, but this time it was on time, which gave them enough opportunity to recruit players. He added that they hope to achieve their objective of finishing in the top three positions.

With the eventual winner set to take part in the Cosafa Women's Club Championship, Shikomba said: "If we make the Cosafa Club Championship, it will be a bonus but our main objective is to be in the top three."

DESERT FOXES FC VS KHOMAS NAMPOL FC

Desert Foxes FC head coach Barren Brown's outfit opens the 2026 FNB Women Super League campaign against Khomas Nampol FC at the Jan Wilkens Stadium at Walvis Bay tomorrow.

"Desert Foxes are ready. We have worked towards this project, to be part of the FNB Women Super League. After three years of hard work, we finally did it, and we are ready for our maiden campaign in the women super league," he says.

Brown says their other objective is to make a name for themselves, even though they have signed young players who are still being groomed.

"We are not putting pressure on the girls but we know that they have that spirit to fight and play the game," he says. "Furthermore, we are there because the players are young, it's easy to work with them and the fitness will come easily."

Brown says the players' rhythm and readiness are definitely there, including their fighting spirit. "I don't doubt these young players' talent. To compete in this league, I can honestly say that we are ready."

"Our objective is to finish in the top four positions and, if possible, survive any onslaught, such as being forced into relegation. From there, we will continue building the team."

In other opening matches tomorrow, Mighty Angels FC take on African Stars Queens at the Oshakati Independence Stadium. Windhoek City open their campaign against Mighty Gunners Ladies FC, while FC Ongos Ladies face Julinho Athletics Ladies FC, with Unam Bokkies FC set to take on Arrows Ladies FC.