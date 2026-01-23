Uganda: Putin Congratulates Museveni On Re-Election, Promises Strengthened Uganda-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Uganda.

In a message delivered through the Embassy of Uganda in Moscow, Putin praised the long-standing relations between the two countries and expressed optimism about expanded cooperation under Museveni's continued leadership.

"Dear Mr. Museveni! Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda," Putin wrote.

"Russian-Ugandan relations have traditionally been of friendly nature. It is my hope that your activities as head of state will further contribute to the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields," he added.

Putin concluded by wishing Museveni success, good health, and well-being.

"I wish you success, as well as good health and well-being. Respectfully yours," the message reads.

President Museveni was re-elected in the January 15, 2026 general elections, securing 71.65% of the total valid votes, according to the Electoral Commission. His victory extends his long tenure in power, having led the country since 1986.

The elections were held amid heightened political competition, with candidates from both the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opposition parties, particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP), contesting for the presidency and parliamentary seats.

Uganda and Russia have maintained close diplomatic relations for years, with cooperation spanning defence, trade, education, and energy.

Putin's message signals continued engagement between Kampala and Moscow during Museveni's new term.