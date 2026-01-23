Uganda: Adjumani Is Bigger Than Politics - - Anyama Concedes Defeat

The incumbent Adjumani District Local Council Five (LCV) Chairperson, Ben Anyama, who ran as an independent candidate, has formally conceded defeat and congratulated Anyanzo John Ambayo on his victory.

District Returning Officer Akao Eunice Christine announced the results, showing Anyanzo securing 33,289 votes, while Anyama garnered 29,061 votes.

Speaking to the press this morning at Lavic Country Resort in Adjumani Town Council, Anyama said he chose to accept the outcome in the interest of peace and development, despite advice from his lawyers to challenge the results.

"Adjumani is bigger than politicians. For peace to prevail and for development to take place, leaders must respect the will of the majority," Anyama said.

He emphasized that conceding defeat was a personal decision made for the good of the district, noting that leadership should never be placed above the collective interests of the people.

Anyama revealed that he will peacefully hand over office in May this year, in line with the law, and pledged to continue serving the district in other capacities.

"I will remain available as a businessman and a politician, and I will be ready to serve again if called upon in the future," he stated.

In an emotional appeal, the outgoing chairperson asked residents he may have wronged during his tenure or campaign to forgive him, while also offering forgiveness to those who wronged him.

"Adjumani is bigger than individuals. I respect the decision of the voters who chose Anyanzo John Ambayo as their next LCV Chairperson," he added.

Anyama also urged security agencies to release his supporters who were arrested over alleged election-related violence, calling for calm, reconciliation, and unity in the post-election period.

His concession marks a significant step toward a peaceful political transition in Adjumani District following a closely contested election.