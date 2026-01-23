Uganda: Doctors Congratulate Museveni, Express Concern Over Besigye's Health

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA), the umbrella body for doctors in Uganda, has congratulated President Museveni on his seventh re-election following the January 15 polls, in which he secured 71.6 percent of the vote.

In a statement dated January 22, 2026, UMA President Dr Fránk R. Asiimwe praised Museveni's long contribution to the country and expressed confidence in his leadership.

"The Uganda Medical Association (U.M.A) extends its heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his Seventh re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda. We are proud of what you have done for Uganda stretching over 40 years. We are confident that Uganda is safer in your hands and our future will definitely be brighter," Dr Asiimwe said.

The association also congratulated Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, describing her as "one of our own," and applauded medical professionals elected to Parliament, including Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, and Dr Joseph Ruyonga.

"Your presence in the 12th Parliament ensures that the medical fraternity remains at the heart of national policy," the statement read.

However, UMA expressed "grave concern" about the reported deterioration in the health of Dr Kizza Besigye, a physician and four-time presidential candidate currently in detention.

"We must recall that Dr. Besigye is not only a seasoned national leader but a medical professional who played a gallant role in preserving the lives of our freedom fighters," the doctors said.

They added that denying him proper care raised troubling questions about treatment for medical professionals when they themselves fall ill:

"And if a doctor that has ever saved lives of people in power can be denied health care in his own country, at his old age, how confident can we be that we, having treated millions of 'nobodies', will get the attention or sympathy of powerful people that know us not?!"

UMA cited reports that Dr Besigye was urgently transferred from Luzira Prison to a medical facility on January 20 in critical condition.

"We strongly advocate for Dr. Besigye to have unrestricted access to his personal physicians and specialized medical care," UMA said, noting the State has a duty to protect the health of all people in its custody.

The doctors also criticised recent internet and mobile money service disruptions, highlighting their negative impact on healthcare delivery:

"These are not just communication tools; they are public-health lifelines. Restrictions hinder families from paying for emergency surgeries, medicines, and ambulance services in real-time," the statement said.

UMA acknowledged that services were being restored but warned that the process remained unreliable:

"We notice that these restrictions are slowly being eased, but they can currently be described as epileptic, and this is not good enough for delivery of 21st Century health care."

The association called for immediate access to specialised care for Dr Besigye, full restoration of digital services, and protection of medical workers across Uganda.

"The medical profession is guided by the principle of Primum non nocere--First, do no harm. U.M.A remains a non-partisan professional body dedicated to the service of all Ugandans. We envision a nation where every citizen's health is prioritized and medical dignity is upheld as a cornerstone of our society," the statement concluded.