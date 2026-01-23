Africa: The Year Ahead for African Democracy - Who Is Going to the Polls in 2026?

After a tense general election in Uganda last week, presidential elections are set to follow in the Democratic Republic of Congo in March then in Benin and Djibouti in April. With elections also due this year in Libya, Zambia, Ethiopia, Gambia and South Sudan, could the African continent see a democratic sea change in 2026?

Africa's 2026 elections will unfold against the backdrop of persistent concerns around political inclusion and institutional independence, highlighted by the votes that took place last year in Cameroon, Tanzania, Guinea Bissau and Côte d'Ivoire.

In Uganda's election of 15 January, President Yoweri Museveni won a seventh term, amid criticism from human rights organisations and international observers over widespread repression.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine under house arrest as Museveni leads vote

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Republic of the Congo, presidential election, 22 March

Politics in the Republic of the Congo have been dominated by President Denis Sassou Nguesso since 1979, when he first took office. He served until 1992, then returned in 1997 following a civil war, and has been in power ever since.

The 82-year-old has been nominated as its candidate again by the ruling Congolese Labour Party (PCT).

Members of the country's military will vote five days in advance of the election so that soldiers can maintain public order on polling day - a measure seen in previous elections.

Benin, presidential election, 12 April

Beninese citizens voted in January for their local representatives and parliamentarians, following a revised electoral calendar that ensures that all polls now take place in a single year, however voters are still waiting for the final results.

Benin heads to polls after failed coup shakes political landscape

President Patrice Talon has announced he will not seek a third term. Running instead will be Economy Minister Romuald Wadagni, chosen by the presidential coalition.

He will face off against Paul Hounkpè, who will stand for the Cauris Forces for an Emerging Benin, known as the FCBE.

While Benin was once regarded as a democratic model in the region, over recent years concerns have been raised over the lack of political inclusion and restrictive electoral reforms. The election also comes against a backdrop of multiple coups in West Africa.

Ethiopia, general election, 1 June

Ethiopia has been experiencing significant conflict and instability since Abiy Ahmed Ali became prime minister in 2018 and the leader of the Prosperity Party in 2019.

"The country's political context remains shaped by post-conflict recovery efforts, regional tensions and debates over federal governance," according to the African Elections Project, established by the platform Penplusbytes in 2008.

Electoral readiness varies significantly across regions, and observers have regularly criticised political repression, vote rigging and other exclusionary tactics.

The electoral campaign also comes as fears of a reignited conflict with neighbouring Eritrea are growing.

Ethiopia's broken crown: The fall of Haile Selassie, 50 years on

Zambia, general election, 13 August

President Hakainde Hichilema faces a 2026 vote that will test his incumbency amid economic pressures and shifting political alliances.

Electoral integrity in Zambia is considered relatively strong, but voter intentions could depend on economic performance, youth employment and service delivery.

Despite a fragmented opposition, the president's chances of a second term will depend largely on public perceptions of governance.

Critics argue that Hichilema is seeking to bolster his electoral prospects by introducing a law expanding the number of parliamentary seats from 167 to 280, including allocations for women, youth candidates and those with disabilities.

Zambia's crippling drought creates chance for solar power to shine

Dates unknown

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other polls are scheduled for later in the year, including a presidential election in the Gambia on 5 December and a general election in South Sudan the same month. There are also several planned elections whose dates are as yet unconfirmed.

These include a presidential poll in Djibouti, scheduled for April, and a general election in Libya the same month - although, given the obstacles posed by years of civil war in the country, this seems "very unlikely" to take place, experts told RFI;

Somalia has a presidential election scheduled for June, date unknown. Morocco's parliamentary elections should take place in September, but the date for these too has not been confirmed.

The autonomous region of Somaliland is also due to hold parliamentary and municipal elections this year. The territory was recently recognised as an independent state for the first time, by Israel in December.

Some of the smallest countries of the continent, including the island nations of Cabo Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe, are also going to the polls this year.