South Africa: Sewage Spills Leave Seweding Residents Living in Unsanitary Conditions

Residents of Seweding village in Mahikeng say they have been facing persistent sewage spills for months. Frustrated residents say they feel helpless as raw sewage repeatedly floods their streets and front yards, creating unsanitary living conditions.

The situation gets worse whenever it rains as raw sewage mixes with stormwater.

"It's disgusting. We can't even allow our children to play outside, and the smell is unbearable," says resident Thandiwe Mokoena. "We've reported this to the municipality many times, but nothing seems to change."

Residents also fear long-term environmental damage and declining property value.

"We need immediate action," says community leader Kgosi Motwani.

The Mahikeng Local Municipality has acknowledged the sewage problem, citing ageing infrastructure and unexpected weather patterns as contributing factors. Officials have promised investigations and repairs. But residents remain sceptical, saying they want action, not assurances.

It's been nearly a year since Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality mayor, Khumalo Molefe, visited the area in February 2025 following complaints from residents. Despite assurances that work is underway, residents say their lives and health remain at risk. They are calling for interim measures, including temporary waste management solutions and health screenings, while long-term repairs continue.

Concerns over service delivery failures in the North West were echoed in a recent report by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which highlighted persistent sewage spills in areas such as Mahikeng. The commission described raw sewage flowing through communities, lack of clean water, and collapsing infrastructure as violations of residents' human rights.

Since 2023, several areas in the province have experienced repeated sewer spillages, with raw sewage flooding at least 14 households during major incidents.

Seweding resident Sinah Cungwa, who was diagnosed with asthma last year, says the sewage exposure has worsened her health.

"I've spent a lot of money seeking medical treatment," she says. "The doctor told me my lungs are infected and that this could be permanent. I want to approach the Human Rights Commission for help because I can't afford ongoing medical care." -- Health-e News