Tanzania: Kilimo Viwanda - How Education Is Changing Agriculture in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — As the world celebrates International Day of Education, the spotlight is on the involvement of education in determining the economic future of Tanzania.

Agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy, but there are problems associated with the agricultural sector.

Most youth cannot pursue agricultural education owing to a lack of funds, and farmers in rural areas do not get enough professionals to aid in productivity and modern agriculture.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Such challenges prompted the development of the Kilimo Viwanda Programme. Introduced in 2020, this project combined the efforts of four agricultural training institutions and Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) to assist youth deriving from low-income families in undertaking diploma programs in agriculture.

To date, this program has assisted in educating over 300 students out of a five-year period who would otherwise not have been in school.

The collaboration between the brewer and the four agricultural institutions was also intentional. The colleges were experiencing a challenge of high dropout rates due to the fact that many of the students were not able to pay tuition.

This meant that the number of trained agricultural extension officers to help the farmers was limited. By partnering with the institutions, SBL helped retain students, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure that agricultural education responds directly to the practical needs of the sector.

The programme also aligns with Tanzania's national development priorities. By increasing the number of trained agricultural professionals and supporting youth participation in the sector, it contributes directly to government efforts to improve agricultural productivity, food security, and commercial farming.

This partnership complements national strategies to modernize agriculture and strengthen local industries.

"Kilimo Viwanda was established to ensure that capable students are not locked out of agricultural education because of financial limitations, while at the same time responding to the shortage of extension officers needed to support farmers across the country," says the Principal of Igabiro Training Institute of Agriculture at Muleba-Kagera Sadock Stephano.

The programme has strengthened the sector's human capital.

Graduates now work as extension officers, agribusiness entrepreneurs, and farm managers, helping farmers improve yields, adopt modern techniques, and engage more effectively in commercial agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For SBL, the programme reflects both its commitment to national development and sustainable sourcing. "Kilimo Viwanda was established to support farmers producing key crops such as maize, barley, and sorghum by strengthening agricultural skills, improving productivity, and expanding market opportunities for locally grown raw materials," said Senior Manager - Communication and Sustainability at Serengeti Breweries Limited Rispa Hatibu.

The impact on beneficiaries has been transformative. Khadija Msuguru, one of the programme's graduates, says the scholarship gave her a second chance to pursue her ambitions. "Before receiving the scholarship, I had almost given up on my studies because I couldn't afford the fees. Today, I run a landscape and garden design business, using the skills I gained to create employment and serve the market," she said.

Another beneficiary, Octavian Burchard, continues to apply his training both within and beyond the classroom, managing his institution's school farm while engaging in agricultural production for industry.

"Kilimo Viwanda helped me see agriculture as a business and a pathway to industry. My goal is to produce crops that meet industrial standards and contribute to value addition in the sector," he said.

As the final cohort prepares to graduate later this year, Kilimo Viwanda leaves a lasting legacy.

By empowering youth, strengthening agricultural skills, and supporting local farmers, the programme demonstrates how strategic investment in education can drive national economic growth, improve food security, and support sustainable industrial development.