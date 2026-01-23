Tanzania: Vice-President's Office Netball Team Extends Winning Streak in Union League

Zanzibar — THE Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) netball team continued their strong run in the Union League with a 45-34 victory over Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on Wednesday.

The win reinforced the team's growing dominance in the tournament, allowing them to extend their unbeaten streak and strengthen their title ambitions. From the start, they controlled the pace of the game, capitalising on defensive lapses by JKT to maintain a comfortable lead throughout.

After the match, player Anna Akwilini credited discipline, teamwork and commitment for the team's success.

"Our discipline on court, the understanding between players, and the commitment everyone shows have been key to our performance," Akwilini said. "The technical bench, led by the coach, continues to correct even minor mistakes, while support from fans boosts our confidence in every match." Akwilini added that the team plans to maintain its standards in the remaining fixtures and is already looking ahead to future Muungano League campaigns.

"We aim to strengthen the squad further by recruiting players during the Mainland league season to improve our performances in upcoming competitions," she said.

Head coach Mafuru Buriro described the match as challenging despite the final scoreline. "JKT are a well-established team with extensive joint training experience," Buriro said. "Our players' composure and work ethic were crucial in securing this win. We remain focused on positive results in all remaining matches."

The Muungano League, which began last Thursday, features 11 teams six from Tanzania Mainland and five from Zanzibar and is set to conclude tomorrow. Other participating teams include JKU, Mafunzo, the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Kikosi cha Valantia Zanzibar (KVZ), Polisi Arusha, Dodoma Jiji, Zimamoto and Immigration.