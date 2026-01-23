Tanzania: Yanga Ready for Al Ahly Test

Egypt — YOUNG Africans will tonight face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a high-stake CAF Champions' League Group B encounter at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt, with kick-off set for 07:00 pm local time.

The match marks the third group fixture for both sides in what has already proven to be a tightly contested pool. Al Ahly currently sit top of the group with four points, level with Yanga who occupy second place on goal difference.

FAR Rabat are third with one point, while JS Kabylie remain bottom, also with a single point. Yanga head into the encounter with confidence after a solid start to their group campaign.

The Tanzanian champions opened their campaign with a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over FAR Rabat before earning a hard-fought goalless draw against JS Kabylie.

Those results have kept the Yanga side firmly in contention for qualification as the group edges toward decisive phase. The Egyptian powerhouse began with an emphatic 4-1 win over JS Kabylie before being held to a 1-1 draw by FAR Rabat.

Tonight's clash therefore presents a chance for either side to take control of the group standings and gain a psychological edge. History, however, slightly favours the hosts. In the last five meetings between the two sides, Al Ahly have recorded three victories, while Yanga have managed two draws, both achieved in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga held Al Ahly to a 1-1 draw on December 2, 2023, and previously shared the same scoreline on April 9, 2016. Al Ahly's victories came in Alexandria and Cairo, where they won 1-0 on March 1, 2024, 2-1 on April 20, 2016, and 2-0 on March 9, 2014.

Those results underline the challenge awaiting Yanga on Egyptian soil, where Al Ahly are traditionally formidable. A positive result for Yanga in Alexandria will award them seven points that will significantly boost their chances to the knockout stages, although they will still need positive results in their three remaining group fixtures.