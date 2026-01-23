Tanzania Launches 5bn/ - Housing Bond for Middle-Income Earners

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, has launched a 5bn/- bond by First Housing Finance (Tanzania) and asked construction institutions to conduct thorough research on affordable housing to ensure middle-income Tanzanians can access homeownership.

Speaking during the launching ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the minister said that it is essential for institutions involved in housing and construction to plan and build homes at costs that are affordable for the average Tanzanian.

Additionally, the minister urged youth in the country to invest in the housing bond, highlighting that such investments not only help them grow their personal wealth but also contribute to national economic development.

"Come and invest in this housing bond; currently, our largest investors are youth," he noted.

Furthermore, the minister said that the government continues to implement policy and operational measures to strengthen the land and housing sector, including the enactment of the 2008 Housing Loan Act, which enabled the establishment of the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC).