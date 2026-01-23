Ethiopia: Germany Reaffirms Support for Ethiopia's Peace Building, Pretoria Agreement During FM Wadephul's Visit

Addis Abeba — German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (Phd) has reaffirmed Germany's support for Ethiopia's peacebuilding efforts and the full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement during talks with Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) in Addis Abeba, as part of his official visit to Ethiopia on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

According to a statement from the German Embassy in Addis Abeba, Wadephul and Gedion underscored the importance of deepening bilateral relations, building on 120 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Wadephul reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting stability, reconciliation, and sustainable peace in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.

The visit, Wadephul's first to Sub-Saharan Africa since taking office in May 2025, highlighted Ethiopia's strategic importance for Germany and Europe, the embassy said. Arriving from Nairobi, the Foreign Minister was accompanied by members of the German Bundestag and a high-level business delegation seeking to explore economic opportunities in Ethiopia amid ongoing economic reforms.

According to a statement sent to Addis Standard by the German Embassy in Addis Abeba, Wadephul also held talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, during which both sides agreed to further deepen their partnership, particularly in relation to Ethiopia's role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. The German Foreign Minister highlighted Ethiopia's economic potential for German businesses and emphasized the need for a stable and predictable investment climate.

At a joint press briefing with Gedion, Wadephul praised Ethiopia's role in regional security, saying the country has shown "great responsibility for peace and security in the Horn of Africa," according to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA). He cited Ethiopia's engagement in Somalia and efforts to combat terrorism, noting that stability in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a strategic interest for Germany due to its importance to global trade.

During his visit, Wadephul met with Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew and toured the airline's cargo terminal at Bole International Airport, highlighting German involvement in infrastructure projects financed by KfW IPEX-Bank. He was also briefed on the Bishoftu International Airport project and future investment opportunities.

The Foreign Minister held discussions with Ethiopian lawmakers and representatives of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, where both sides emphasized the importance of upholding human rights. The visit also included a reception at the German Embassy attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives.

On multilateral issues, Wadephul met with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming Germany's commitment to cooperation with the African Union (AU). Both sides warned against the erosion of the rules-based international order and stressed the central role of the United Nations in conflict resolution, German news agency dpa reported.

"In times of geopolitical crises, the answer cannot be to withdraw from the international order and seek to replace its central institutions," Wadephul said following the meeting. Youssouf, for his part, warned that disruptions to the international order create uncertainty and undermine peace and development agendas.

Germany and the AU also agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on global challenges, including peace and security, climate change, and migration. Wadephul announced that Germany and the AU will co-host a Sudan conference in Berlin on 15 April 2026 aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The German Foreign Minister further reaffirmed Germany's support for African representation in global institutions, backing the AU's call for two permanent African seats on the United Nations Security Council.