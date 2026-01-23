Ethiopia, Belarus Sign Military MOU Ahead of Air Force's 90th Anniversary

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia and Belarus have signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said.

In a statement issued on 22 January 2026, the ENDF said the agreement was signed by Ethiopia's Minister of Defense, Engineer Aisha Mohammed, and Pantus Dmitry Aleksandrovich, Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the statement, Aisha described the MoU as a significant step toward advancing Ethiopia's military technology and industrial capacity, particularly as the country seeks greater self-sufficiency in defense production. She also recalled previous agreements reached between the leaders of Ethiopia and Belarus, noting that those understandings provide the foundation for implementing the current strategic cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations.

For his part, Pantus highlighted what he described as ongoing joint projects between the two countries, saying the newly signed MoU would create additional opportunities for cooperation across other sectors, the ENDF said.

The signing comes as Ethiopia prepares to mark the 90th anniversary of the Ethiopian Air Force, to be celebrated with a series of events from 23 to 27 January 2026. As part of the anniversary program, the Belarusian Air Force is scheduled to participate in an air show, and a Belarusian delegation is expected to attend the celebrations, according to the ENDF.

The MoU follows a series of high-level engagements between Ethiopia and Belarus over the past year, reflecting growing military, political, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In October 2025, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin held a working meeting with Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa, attended by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, Belarus' state news agency BelTA reported. During the meeting, Khrenin underscored Ethiopia's strategic importance for Belarus and called for frequent and effective military cooperation. Discussions focused on practical measures to advance military-technical collaboration, while Yilma expressed confidence in the deepening bilateral relationship.

On 23 October 2025, during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed support for Ethiopia's ambition to secure direct access to the sea, BelTA reported. He reportedly described countries opposing Ethiopia's maritime access as "complete fools" and said Ethiopia would eventually reach the sea "through war or through negotiations," preferably by peaceful means. The leaders also discussed broader bilateral relations and shared security challenges.

Earlier, on 25 September 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met Lukashenko on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow. According to BelTA, the two leaders discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to develop a cooperation roadmap by the end of the year. Lukashenko emphasized Belarus' readiness to collaborate across multiple sectors, including military-technical support, while Abiy highlighted agriculture and construction as priority areas and acknowledged Belarus' expertise in military technology.

In late July 2025, Lukashenko also met Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, in Minsk. BelTA reported that Lukashenko pledged Belarus' political and economic commitment to deepening ties with Ethiopia, describing the country as "one of the most important countries in East Africa" and citing historical links and a shared Soviet-era legacy as a basis for future cooperation. He offered Belarus' support in technological, agricultural, and engineering sectors.