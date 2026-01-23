Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed Meets Polish Ambassador On Farewell Visit

23 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, had a meeting on Friday morning at Carthage Palace with Poland's Ambassador to Tunisia, Justyna Porazińska, on a farewell visit marking the end of her mission in Tunisia.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State expressed Tunisia's willingness to boost cooperation with the Republic of Poland as well as implement joint projects serving the interests of the two nations.

The Polish ambassador welcomed the longstanding relations between the two countries, stressing her country's interest in continuing to increase cooperation with Tunisia across all fields.

