Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, India's Vice Minister for Economic Relations Responsible for AU Affairs

23 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

This morning at the AU, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, received H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, #India's Vice Minister for Economic Relations responsible for AU affairs.

During their meeting, they underscored the strong Africa-India partnership in energy, agriculture & trade. They also discussed preparations for the May 2026 India-Africa Summit, & reaffirmed close cooperation in multilateral fora, including the G20, UN and BRICS on shared issues of peace and security, development financing and climate action.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.