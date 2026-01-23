Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, India's Vice Minister for Economic Relations Responsible for AU Affairs

This morning at the AU, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, received H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, #India's Vice Minister for Economic Relations responsible for AU affairs.

During their meeting, they underscored the strong Africa-India partnership in energy, agriculture & trade. They also discussed preparations for the May 2026 India-Africa Summit, & reaffirmed close cooperation in multilateral fora, including the G20, UN and BRICS on shared issues of peace and security, development financing and climate action.