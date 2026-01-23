East Africa: Federal Parliament of Somalia Ratifies the IGAD Treaty

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) welcomes the ratification of the new IGAD Treaty by the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The endorsement by Parliament marks a significant milestone in Somalia's engagement with regional mechanisms for peace, development, and cooperation.

This ratification is a testament to the Federal Republic of Somalia's enduring commitment to regional cooperation and shared progress. By joining fellow Member States--Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya--in ratifying the new IGAD Treaty, Somalia reaffirms its support for the collective aspirations of the region and the principles of mutual respect, partnership, and sustainable development that underpin the IGAD framework.

The Agreement Establishing IGAD of 1996 has undergone a revitalisation process, providing the legal and institutional foundation to strengthen collaboration in peace and security, climate resilience, infrastructure, health, trade, and social development among the Member States. It shall now be replaced by the IGAD Treaty of 2023.

"I extend my warm congratulations to the Federal Republic of Somalia on the ratification of the IGAD Treaty, and commend the Somali Parliament and Government for their decisive leadership in advancing this important milestone," said IGAD Executive Secretary, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu.

"As IGAD marks its 40th Anniversary, the ratification by the Federal Republic of Somalia helps us reach the required two-thirds threshold, strengthening the legal foundation for deeper regional integration and more coordinated action in trade, peace, and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa. Together, we are building a stronger, more united, and more resilient region for our peoples."

With two-thirds of IGAD Member States now having ratified the Treaty, the region moves closer to operationalising this renewed framework and strengthening collective action in support of regional priorities.

IGAD remains committed to working closely with all Member States to advance the Treaty's implementation and to deepen regional integration for a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous Horn of Africa.