Somalia: Former Somali PM Hails Jubbaland, Danab Forces After Al-Shabaab Defeat

Mogadishu — Former Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Friday congratulated Jubbaland regional forces and the elite Danab commando unit after what he described as a successful operation against Al-Shabaab militants in southern Somalia.

In a statement, Roble praised the forces for defeating the Islamist group in fighting in the Kudhaa area of Badhaadhe district, in the Lower Juba region.

"I extend my congratulations and appreciation to the various Jubbaland forces and the Danab unit for today's victory against Al-Shabaab in the Kudhaa area of Badhaadhe district," Roble said.

He offered condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the fighting, praying for mercy for those who died and a swift recovery for the wounded.

Roble also expressed solidarity with the people of Jubbaland, saying he stood with them in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The former premier stressed the importance of unity, coordination among security institutions and public support in efforts to eradicate the militant group, saying such cooperation was essential to achieving lasting peace and stability across Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has waged a long-running insurgency against the Somali government and its allies, carrying out frequent attacks despite sustained military pressure in several regions of the country.