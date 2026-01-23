Rwanda: New Movies, Series to Stream This Weekend

23 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

Finding your next show or movie can be tricky without a friend's recommendation.

The New Times has rounded up some of the most engaging series and films to stream this weekend.

Here is a list of movies and series to consider:

His & Hers

When choosing a show, it is even better when it is short and highly engaging, and this series delivers exactly that. Released this year, the 2026 Netflix series follow estranged ex-spouses, news anchor Anna and detective Jack as they clash over a murder investigation in their Georgia hometown.

As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets from their past emerge, turning both of them into prime suspects while they compete to solve the case.

RIP

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, longtime friends who have appeared in several films together, reunite in this new movie.

After discovering a secret stash of millions, a group of Miami police officers face internal conflict that puts trust, loyalty, and self-preservation to the test.

Run Away

This Netflix series follows Simon, a desperate father searching for his runaway daughter, Paige. His search draws him into a murder mystery that exposes dark family secrets, including a shocking cult connection. It is later revealed that Paige's troubled friend Aaron, whom Simon attacked, was actually Paige's half-brother and Simon's long-lost son from a past tragedy.

People We Meet on Vacation

The film follows two close friends who are very different from each other: Poppy, who is free-spirited, and Alex, who is reserved. The two take an annual summer vacation together for a decade until a falling out ends their tradition. Poppy later plans one final trip in an attempt to repair their broken friendship and confront their unacknowledged romantic feelings.

The Girlfriend

This psychological thriller centers on Laura, a wealthy London art dealer whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when her son Daniel introduces his ambitious new girlfriend, Cherry Laine. Laura becomes convinced that Cherry is a gold-digging manipulator, while Cherry views Laura as a paranoid and controlling mother.

Regretting You

The story follows 35-year-old Morgan and her 16-year-old daughter, Clara, whose already strained relationship worsens after a tragic car accident kills Morgan's husband, Chris, and her best friend and sister, Jenny. The tragedy reveals that Chris and Jenny were having a secret affair.

The story explores grief and the evolving relationship between mother and daughter as they uncover painful truths, forcing Morgan to confront past mistakes and Clara to navigate young love and secrets.

Succession

While not a new series, Succession remains a must-watch. It is known for its strong writing and gripping storytelling that keeps viewers hooked. The series follows the Roy family, Logan Roy and his children Kendall, Siobhan "Shiv," Roman, and Connor, owners of the global media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, as they battle for control of the company amid Logan's declining health and possible retirement. It explores themes of power, wealth, family dysfunction, and betrayal through dark humor and sharp writing.

