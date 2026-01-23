Kenya: German Foreighn Minister Lauds Kenya's Role in Regional Mediation and Global Security Efforts

Nairobi — Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in Africa, commending Kenya for its leadership in regional mediation and contributions to global security initiatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the recognition followed German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul bilateral talks in Nairobi with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

He acknowledged Kenya's support for international peace missions, including its participation in the UN-backed security mission in Haiti.

"Dr. Wadephul praised Kenya's contributions to peace in Sudan, South Sudan, DRC, and Somalia, as well as its support for international missions like the UN-led effort in Haiti,"MFA said.

Dr. Wadephul is in Nairobi for a two day visit where he is also expected to meet with President William Ruto.

The German Foreign Minister highlighted the growing cooperation between Nairobi and Berlin in areas such as counter-terrorism, climate-related security challenges, and the defense of the rules-based international order.

MFA said that the German envoy noted that Kenya remains a key partner in advancing stability both regionally and globally

Beyond security, the talks focused on deepening economic ties.

The two leaders explored opportunities to expand trade and investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, agriculture, digitisation, and skills development--sectors viewed as critical for sustainable growth.

Mudavadi pointed to Germany's expanding economic presence in Kenya, noting that more than 120 German companies currently operate in the country.

He described the Kenya-Germany Structured Partnership on Labour Mobility as a major milestone, opening up skilled employment opportunities for Kenyans while addressing labour needs in Germany.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also encouraged German businesses to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a gateway to wider regional markets and to invest in Africa's high-growth sectors.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit reflects the strength of the Kenya-Germany partnership, which is anchored in shared values, mutual trust, and a common commitment to regional peace and global stability.