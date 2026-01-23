Namibia: Land Titles Lay Foundations for Homes At Outapi

21 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

House building has started at Outapi after 173 residents received Land Hold Title certificates.

The Outapi Town Council says the initiative was first introduced in 2018, and is designed to provide secure land rights and affordable housing opportunities for residents.

Council spokesperson Joolokeni Haidula says the issuing of land titles is now reflected in the construction taking place in the region.

"This programme is not just about land ownership, but about restoring dignity and enabling residents to build decent and affordable homes after years of uncertainty," Haidula says.

The titles were handed over last September by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, in collaboration with the council, under the Flexible Land Tenure System.

The construction of 62 houses is underway at Outapi Portion 20 (Tutungeni Scheme) and Portion 21 (Petrus Kalipi Scheme), both Greenfield areas.

Five additional houses are being built at the OO Namakalu Scheme, a Brownfield area.

The construction is funded through the Shack Dwellers Federation.

