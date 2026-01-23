Namibian Breweries Employees Choose New Union

21 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) has been recognised as the official union for employees of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

"We are hopeful that the relationship between Naretu and Namibia breweries will be based on sound labour relations," Naretu chief Petersen Kambinda told The Namibian on Wednesday.

NBL workers were previously represented by the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau).

Naretu gained the majority support of workers and was recognised as the official union in November last year.

Last Friday, Naretu met with NBL management for formal introductions and an induction ceremony.

"We engage with all unions in good faith, through the appropriate channels, and with transparency and respect.

"We will continue to maintain strong, professional labour-management relations that support our people's wellbeing and the sustainable operation of the business," the breweries said.

Nafau confirmed to The Namibian that Naretu has taken over as the bargaining unit for NBL.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.