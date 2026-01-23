Namibian Breweries Employees Choose New Union

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) has been recognised as the official union for employees of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

"We are hopeful that the relationship between Naretu and Namibia breweries will be based on sound labour relations," Naretu chief Petersen Kambinda told The Namibian on Wednesday.

NBL workers were previously represented by the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau).

Naretu gained the majority support of workers and was recognised as the official union in November last year.

Last Friday, Naretu met with NBL management for formal introductions and an induction ceremony.

"We engage with all unions in good faith, through the appropriate channels, and with transparency and respect.

"We will continue to maintain strong, professional labour-management relations that support our people's wellbeing and the sustainable operation of the business," the breweries said.

Nafau confirmed to The Namibian that Naretu has taken over as the bargaining unit for NBL.