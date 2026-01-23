Namibia: Budget Friendly School Lunch Ideas

The children are back at school, and between stationery shopping and replacing school shoes they somehow outgrew over the holidays, most of us are checking our bank balances with one eye closed, fully aware that payday is still a long way off.

With what's left in your bank account, you now have to budget for their school lunches as well.

Here are some practical ways to pack a decent lunchbox without depleting your funds.

Budget-friendly eggs: Eggs are one of the best ways to get protein into a lunchbox for a low price. Boiled eggs are filling and much cheaper than buying sliced ham. You can also make your egg mayo stretch much further by mashing two boiled eggs with a little mayo. This trick can help you fill four sandwiches instead of just two.

Macaroni salad: Pasta is one of the cheapest fillers in the cupboard. Toss cooked macaroni with a little oil or a spoonful of mayo so it does not stick. To make it more of a meal, mix in some finely chopped polony or peas.

Sandwich fillings: Bread is a staple, but fillings can get pricey. Peanut butter is king during Januworry because it is shelf-stable and keeps them full for hours. If you want something savoury, a tin of pilchards is a great alternative. Mash the fish with some breadcrumbs or a bit of flour, fry them into little patties, and put them on a sandwich.

Grated cheese trick: Skip those pre-sliced cheese singles. Buying a block of cheddar and grating it makes it last much longer than buying those plastic-wrapped squares. Grated cheese covers the bread much better, so you use less per sandwich.

Stove-top popcorn: Avoid the individual multipack chips and biscuits. They are convenient but very expensive. Instead, buy a bag of kernels and pop them on the stove. One bag will last you the whole of January and costs less than two small packets of chips.

The fruit stall run: Skip the fancy supermarkets for fruit. Hit the local street vendors or fruit and veg stalls instead. Bananas are usually the most affordable option this time of year, and they are very filling.

Better drinks: Juice boxes are a massive drain on the budget. Fill a reusable bottle halfway with water and freeze it overnight. Top it up in the morning so it stays cold all day in this January heat. If the children really want flavour, a tiny bit of concentrate like Oros in a reusable bottle is much cheaper than buying individual cartons every day.

Children do not need a fancy lunchbox. They just need a meal that keeps their tummies full until they get home.

A peanut butter sandwich, a banana and a bottle of water are a perfectly good lunch. - IOL Lifestyle