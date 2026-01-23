Namibia: Mapuzza Builds Momentum Beyond the Spotlight

At just 18 years old Willias Nghitotelwa, popularly known as Mapuzza, is among a new wave of Namibian artists quietly building momentum outside the spotlight.

"I was born and raised at Walvis Bay's Kabeljou area, Moon Street," he says in an interview.

For Mapuzza, the small-town setting became fuel rather than a limitation.

While many artists chase opportunity from established centres, he has been navigating the industry from a distance, often travelling to Windhoek to access basic industry structures such as the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music and professional studios.

The turning point came on 13 September 2025 with the release of 'Mr Driver'.

Before the song officially dropped, snippets began circulating on Instagram and TikTok, gaining traction organically.

By the time it was released, the sound was already familiar to listeners, marking Mapuzza's first real breakthrough. Recognition followed, and with it, more consistent bookings.

However, he adds: "You guys will receive a project before the end of February so stay tuned and expect the best because I promise to keep the motion precisely the same as the one of [Mr Driver] and even go beyond that."

He speaks openly about faith as a grounding force, often crediting God rather than luck for the opportunities that have come his way.

"It's a perspective shaped by struggle rather than comfort, and one that reflects the reality of many young artists navigating an industry without safety nets," he says.

Mapuzza says music is therapy and that is all he wants to hear when he is sad, adding that the melodies, rhythm and sound speak directly to the soul and touch the heart.

"I would like it to change the next person's mood through the words that I put on the mic, as well by creating peace, love and enjoyment for someone."

Mapuzza says he is not a finished product.

"I represent a generation of Namibian musicians learning the industry in real time, building from limited resources, and carving space through consistency rather than hype," he says.

He adds that his story is less about arrival and more about momentum, a reminder that sometimes "coming up" is the hardest part of the climb.

The biggest challenges has been access, Mapuzza says, adding that without his own studio and with limited resources to pay for sessions, creating music required sacrifice and careful planning.

He says he was also still in school, trying to balance education with a growing passion that demanded just as much attention.

The young musician adds that radio play and distribution are another layer of difficulty, especially without direct access to digital platforms like DistroKid. This, he says, forced him to rely on others and spend more than he could afford.

Despite these limitations, Mapuzza continues releasing music, slowly building an audience online.

Support from people around him, including creative collaborators like Webstar and videographer Lvmu, have helped his journey move forward, even when progress felt slow.

Mapuzza says bookings came with their own frustrations, often involving difficult price negotiations and inconsistent pay, a common reality for artists still finding their footing.