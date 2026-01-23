Namibia: National Theatre Invites Stage Actors for Training

Amateur and professional theatre actors are invited to sharpen their skills during the National Theatre of Namibia's (NTN) Stage Actors Training Lab.

The weekly series will take place at the NTN from 7 February, facilitated by some of Namibia's most accomplished theatremakers.

Participants will train in voice and speech, acting technique and text analysis, classical and contemporary performance, character development, scene work, movement and physical acting, as well as improvisation and storytelling.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lab includes a professional development component that covers preparing for auditions, CV writing, industry etiquette, and career planning.

"The Stage Actors Training Lab is a weekly training programme that focuses on both artistic and professional growth for actors. Each session is from 10h00 to 15h00 and, while all sessions are connected, each one has a different focus area," says NTN spokesperson Desiree Mentor.

The Saturday training sessions will be facilitated by celebrated theatre practitioners Tanya Terblanche, Hazel Hinda, Lize Ehlers, Nelago Shilongoh and Haymich Olivier.

"The trainers are experienced local theatre practitioners who are actively working in Namibia's performing arts sector. They bring practical, real-world experience from the stage and rehearsal room, and are committed to developing and mentoring the next generation of Namibian actors," says Mentor.

The training is open to beginner, aspiring, emerging and professional actors and participants are not required to have previous stage experience. However, participants must be over 18 years old.

"The training lab was created to strengthen existing talent, to discover new talent, and also to provide structured, affordable training opportunities. Anyone with a genuine interest in acting, storytelling, and self-development is welcome," Mentor says.

"Our aim is to empower actors with strong foundational skills, professional awareness, and creative confidence. We hope participants leave feeling better equipped, inspired, and connected to a supportive network of theatre makers."

Mentor encourages anyone with passion and commitment to join the trainings at the NTN rehearsal room every Saturday from 7 February. Tickets will be sold in advance before each session and are available via Webtickets online or at Model (formerly Pick 'n Pay) stores nationwide for N$50 per training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Skills development is a key focus for NTN in 2026," says Mentor. "But people can certainly look forward to an exciting year filled with new productions, educational programmes and collaborations that celebrate Namibian stories and artists."

-martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com