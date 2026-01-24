Egypt: Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel to Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti

announcement

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Egypt and will then travel with Commander of U.S. Africa Command General Dagvin Anderson to Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti January 24-February 1. In Cairo, Deputy Secretary Landau will engage U.S. companies operating and investing in Egypt.

He will also meet with Egyptian government officials to discuss cooperation on regional challenges and strengthening the U.S.-Egypt economic relationship. During his visit to Addis Ababa, Deputy Secretary Landau will promote opportunities for U.S. commercial engagement with both the Ethiopian government and the private sector. He will also discuss regional peace and security issues with Ethiopian officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In addition, the Deputy Secretary will meet with African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf to address shared priorities, including promoting peace, expanding commercial cooperation, and addressing humanitarian crises.

While in Nairobi, Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kenyan officials to discuss commercial engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation, Kenya’s contributions to security in Haiti, and broader regional issues.

In Djibouti, Deputy Secretary Landau will engage government leaders on security and counterterrorism cooperation as well as our commercial relationship. Throughout the trip, Deputy Secretary Landau will promote President Trump’s priorities of rebalancing trade, ensuring a positive business environment, and promoting security and peace.