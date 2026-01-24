press release

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, released the following statement after the elections held in Uganda on January 15, 2026.

"Uganda's January 15th election was another blow to the pursuit of democracy in the country. Unfortunately, these elections mirrored previous electoral contests in Uganda where the playing field was skewed, and the results decided well before the actual vote.

"We have seen attacks on journalists, the jailing of opposition figures, the tear gassing of citizens assembling peacefully, reported abductions of opposition members and candidates, and reports of violence by security forces in the weeks and months leading up to these elections. The last-minute internet blackout throughout the country further undermined Ugandan citizens' rights to freedom of expression enshrined in its constitution. We are particularly concerned by Ugandan Minister of Defense Kainerugaba's continued threats against opposition figures including Bobi Wine. It is imperative that opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and human rights activist Dr. Sarah Bireete are released from jail immediately and the operating permits for civil society organizations are restored. Ugandan authorities must uphold their obligations to democracy, transparency, human rights and dignity for their fellow citizens.

"The Trump Administration and U.S. State Department must use all tools available, including a review of U.S. security assistance, to hold individuals in Uganda accountable for undermining democratic principles and endangering the lives of citizens seeking to freely participate in the election."

