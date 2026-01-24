South Africa: Sunrisers Soar Into Fourth Successive SA20 Final

Sunrisers Eastern Cape stormed into the Betway SA20 final with a commanding seven-wicket win over the Paarl Royals in qualifier two at the Wanderers on Friday.

Chasing just 115, the Sunrisers cruised to the target in just 11.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. TheXWS innings was led by James Coles' explosive 45 not out, which came from 19 balls and included four fours and a three sixes.

The Royals' decision to bat first backfired on a used pitch offering sharp turn and bounce. Senuran Muthusamy (3-15) and Coles (1-15) strangled the innings, limiting Paarl to 114-7.

Kyle Verreynne's unbeaten 52 from 45 balls was their lone resistance, with no other batter crossing 19.

The Sunrisers' chase began with aggression as Quinton de Kock smashed 25 off 12, including two sixes, before falling to Bjorn Fortuin, who also dismissed Jonny Bairstow.

Jordan Hermann added 50 before departing, but Coles' onslaught, supported by Tristan Stubbs, sealed the win.

The two-time winners will take on the Pretoria Capitals at Newlands on Sunday with action kicking off at 15:30 live on SuperSport.