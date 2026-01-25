Uganda: The Role of Technology in Bringing Banking Closer

By Brian Andresile

For many years, access to banking services depended largely on where one lived. If you were based in a major town or city, opening and managing a bank account was straightforward.

However, for millions of people in rural and hard-to-reach areas, banking often meant long journeys, transport costs, and hours--or even a full day--lost just to complete a simple transaction.

Today, technology is reshaping this reality. Digital innovation is steadily bringing banking services closer to communities, allowing people to save, transact, borrow, and grow their livelihoods without stepping into a traditional banking hall. In doing so, technology is redefining what access to banking truly means.

Banking Beyond Brick and Mortar

Traditionally, banks relied heavily on physical branches to serve customers. While branches remain important, they are costly to build and maintain, particularly in sparsely populated rural areas.

Technology has opened alternative channels that allow banks to reach customers efficiently without establishing a branch in every location.

Mobile banking, USSD services, agency banking, and card-based payment systems now enable customers to access financial services through their mobile phones or nearby agents. These channels significantly reduce the distance--both physical and financial--between banks and the people they serve.

Mobile Banking and USSD: Banking in the Palm of the Hand

One of the strongest drivers of financial inclusion is mobile phone technology. Even in communities without smartphones or reliable internet access, basic feature phones are common. Through USSD technology, customers can access banking services without needing data or a smart device.

They can easily check account balances, transfer money, pay bills and school fees, and receive transaction alerts.

A farmer in a rural area, for example, can receive payment for produce directly into a bank account and instantly check the balance using USSD--eliminating the need to travel to a distant branch. This convenience saves time, reduces costs, and encourages consistent use of formal banking services.

Smartphone-based banking apps further enhance this experience for those with internet access, offering services such as loan applications, mini-statements, and card management.

Agency Banking: Bringing the Bank to the Village

Agency banking has emerged as another powerful innovation. Under this model, banks partner with trusted local businesses--such as shop owners and fuel stations, to provide banking services on their behalf. Through agents, customers can deposit and withdraw cash, open basic bank accounts, and make payments or transfers within their own communities.

This approach benefits everyone involved. Customers enjoy convenience, while agents earn commissions that boost local incomes. In a rural trading centre, a single agent can serve dozens of customers daily without anyone needing to leave the village. Secure technology connects the agent's device to the bank's systems in real time, ensuring transactions are accurate and safe.

Integrating Banking with Mobile Money

Mobile money services are deeply embedded in everyday life. Recognising this, banks have integrated their systems with mobile money platforms, allowing customers to move funds between wallets and bank accounts seamlessly.

This integration enables people to receive salaries, remittances, and payments directly into bank accounts, while saving money more securely beyond mobile wallets. For many users, mobile money is often the first step into formal finance, and technology provides a smooth transition into broader banking services.

Digital Savings and Lending: Supporting Livelihoods

Technology has also transformed access to savings and credit. By analysing transaction patterns and account behaviour, banks can assess creditworthiness even where customers lack traditional collateral.

A small trader with a consistent transaction history, for instance, may qualify for a short-term digital loan to restock goods.

Applications, approvals, and disbursements can happen quickly and entirely through digital channels. This access to finance supports agriculture, small businesses, and household needs--key drivers of economic growth.

Building Trust Through Secure Systems

Trust remains central to banking adoption. Customers need confidence that their money is safe. Banks invest heavily in secure technologies such as encryption, one-time passwords, transaction alerts, and real-time fraud monitoring. These measures help protect customers and build confidence in the digital banking channels.

Overcoming Challenges Through Innovation

Challenges such as limited network coverage, digital literacy gaps, and fraud risks still exist. Banks are addressing these through simplified interfaces, local language support, community education programmes, and partnerships with telecom operators and regulators.

By designing solutions that reflect everyday realities, technology becomes inclusive rather than exclusive.

A Future of Inclusive Banking

Technology is no longer a luxury in banking; it is a necessity. By embracing digital platforms, banks are extending their reach far beyond urban centres and empowering rural communities to fully participate in the formal financial system.

As technology continues to evolve, the goal remains clear: banking must be accessible, secure, and relevant to everyone, regardless of location. Today, banking is no longer something people travel to--it is something that reaches them where they are.

The author is the Head Information Technology

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda.