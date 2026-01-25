Somalia: Somali Forces Say 28 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Southern Operations

Kismayo — Somalia's elite Danab commandos, backed by Jubbaland's Darawish forces, have killed at least 28 al-Shabab militants in a series of operations in remote areas on the outskirts of Kudhaa district in southern Somalia, security officials said on Sunday.

According to commanders leading the offensive, 24 fighters from the Islamist group were killed in operations carried out up to late Saturday, while two wounded militants were captured after they were found hiding in bushland around Kudhaa.

Officials said troops launched a further planned operation early Sunday in the same area, killing four additional al-Shabab members who had fled earlier clashes.

Security forces are continuing a manhunt for senior al-Shabab figure Fu'aad Shangole, who officials said was seriously wounded during the recent fighting.

"The operations are part of ongoing efforts to secure the area and eliminate remaining al-Shabab elements hiding in remote locations," a security officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, separate reports from the Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle regions said government forces, supported by local militias, were carrying out heavy operations targeting al-Shabab positions.

The latest offensives come as Somalia's federal government intensifies its campaign against the al-Qaeda-linked group, seeking to restore security and stability in areas long affected by militant violence.