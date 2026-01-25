Somalia Leaders Back Unity, Elections Push At National Consultative Meeting

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired a virtual meeting of the National Consultative Council (NCC) on Saturday, bringing together federal and regional leaders to review the country's security, political process and humanitarian challenges.

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Lafta-Gareen), Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoorqoor), Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Guudlaawe), Puntland President Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, and Banadir regional governor and Mogadishu mayor Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab) attended the meeting.

According to a statement, the council discussed recent national developments, focusing on efforts by the federal government to strengthen Somalia's unity and territorial integrity, address worsening drought conditions, intensify the fight against the al-Shabab militant group, and accelerate preparations for one-person, one-vote elections at local and regional levels.

The council expressed full support for the fedgeral government in fulfilling its constitutional mandate to safeguard Somalia's sovereignty, dignity and territorial and social unity.

It welcomed the successful conduct of local council elections in the Banadir region, describing them as a valuable experience, and agreed to fast-track similar elections in the federal member states.

The NCC also welcomed the Future Council's endorsement of the national consultative dialogue initiative announced by the government on February 1, 2026.

Council members praised recent gains made by Somalia's armed forces, backed by local communities, in operations against al-Shabab, and called for urgent humanitarian assistance to address drought affecting large parts of the country.

In its closing remarks, the council thanked the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and international partners for supporting Somalia's right to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law.