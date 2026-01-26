Sudan: Escalating Violence Sparks Mass Exodus From North Kordofan Villages

El Obeid — Intensified fighting in North Kordofan has forced thousands of people to flee their homes as human rights groups warn of "scorched earth" tactics against civilians.

Local leaders and human rights activists accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of committing violence against civilians in North Kordofan over the past week. Between January 15 and 17, a series of coordinated attacks reportedly targeted over a dozen villages in the area, with activists describing these operations as a "scorched earth policy" involving arbitrary detentions and the burning of civilian settlements.

Bukhari El Zubair, omda of the Hawazma tribe, told Radio Dabanga that at least 220 civilians were killed, while more than 720 were wounded or remain missing. The Sudanese Lawyers Alliance said it documented more than 900 people detained by the SAF and allies.

The SAF reportedly shot down three drones belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Obeid yesterday morning, sources told Radio Dabanga. This follows a string of deadly drone attacks in the area earlier this month that hit residential neighbourhoods.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As reported by Dabanga earlier this week, the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab has identified activity suggesting preparations by the SAF and allied groups for a potential siege of the El Obeid, the state capital.

The SAF did not respond to requests for comments.

Displacement

Clashes between the SAF and RSF have triggered large-scale displacement across North Kordofan. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that 2,415 people have fled seven villages in Um Dam Haj Ahmed, north of El Obeid, due to escalating insecurity.

The IOM estimates that nearly a third of Sudan's population has been displaced either internally or across borders since the war began on April 15, 2023. This includes 11.58 million internally displaced people and around four million refugees.