Sudan: South Kordofan Mine Collapse - 6 Dead, 12 Injured, Dozens Missing

Abu Jubeiha — A collapse at the Umm Fakrun gold mine in Abu Jubeiha locality in South Kordofan has left at least six miners dead, 12 injured and dozens are still unaccounted for as searchers scramble frantically through the rubble.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the Sudanese Doctors Network expressed its deep concern about the developments of the incident and called for intensifying rescue and urgent first aid efforts for the injured, while providing them with the necessary medical care.

The Doctors Network called on the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and relevant authorities to take immediate and serious measures to protect miners, and to develop clear and binding guidelines for traditional mining, including occupational safety standards, training, and periodic monitoring, in order to save lives and reduce the recurrence of such disasters.

The network held the official authorities fully responsible for this incident as a result of what it described as their continued disregard for safety requirements and protection standards, and weak oversight of mining sites, stressing that institutional negligence and failure to enforce laws endanger the lives of miners, and calling for holding those responsible accountable and taking urgent practical steps to prevent the recurrence of these tragedies.