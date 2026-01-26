Sudan: State Neglect, Illegal Logging Leave Sudan's Forests Under Threat

Amsterdam — The systematic destruction of the Acacia Forest has sparked outrage and anger among many Sudanese, especially environmental defenders and those concerned with the environment, due to video material posted by a young activist who also expressed his regret and dismay at the complete destruction that erased the forest's existence as a result of the fierce and brutal war that has raged over the past three years.

The Acacia Forest, which borders the Nile and is considered a breath of fresh air for the capital, 'the lung of Khartoum,' is a national treasure that includes or is considered a major stopover for rare and migratory birds, and a tourist attraction if it is exploited and employed correctly in line with global changes and developments in the field of the environment.

Talking about the acacia forest might open the door wide to talking about the state's neglect of forests and reserves, most notably the Dinder National Park, and the failure to activate laws criminalising attacks on the environment and the failure to protect it from pollution and damage. Many of Sudan's forests face the same fate as the acacia forest, but to a lesser degree, as a result of illegal logging, illegal hunting, and indiscriminate grazing.

Not alone

Agricultural and environmental expert Awadallah Mohamed Karshoum confirms that the acacia forest is not the only one that has been destroyed and removed, explaining that in Khartoum the botanical garden in El Muqran neighbourhood of Khartoum was destroyed, and the trees of Nile Street and Airport Street were eliminated, in addition to the trees of various cities of the capital triangle being affected.

In his interview with Radio Dabanga, Karshoum points out that the trees in the local neighbourhoods of Karari in Omdurman, including the walls and housing areas, have been destroyed, forcing residents to cut down their trees inside and in front of their homes to use them for cooking food.

But he affirms his confidence that reforestation will take place and will include the acacia forest, the botanical garden, the trees of Nile Street and Airport Street, as well as the trees inside and in front of the neighbourhoods, explaining that the acacia forest is a globally registered nature reserve, and represents a large breathing lung for the residents of the capital.

Regarding the general benefits of forests, expert Karshoum points out that the latest publication of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) identified six key benefits of forests in the world, explaining that forests cover about 31 per cent of the Earth's surface and are essential for achieving sustainable food systems, as nearly a third of the world's population depends on forest goods and services as a source of livelihood, food security and nutrition.

Carbon banks

Agricultural and environmental expert Awadallah Karshoum says that forests provide approximately 75 per cent of the world's available fresh water, and the forestry sector provides employment opportunities for at least 33 million people worldwide.

He adds that forests are carbon sinks or banks and are vast areas that also constitute a source of sustainable wood, making them essential for mitigating the effects of climate change, as they are natural filters for carbon dioxide.

Karshoum points out that a single tree absorbs more than 150 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually, arguing that trees sequester carbon, and this results in mitigating climate change.

He pointed out that without trees and plants, the gas will accumulate rapidly, and its concentrations may exceed the 1,000 part per million mark within decades, leading to a catastrophic acceleration of global warming, with temperatures potentially rising by more than 10 degrees Celsius, which will cause the ice caps to melt and all coastal cities to be submerged.

He explains that the fifth benefit of forests is essential in preserving biodiversity, as they are home to about 80 per cent of amphibian species, 75 per cent of bird species, and 68 per cent of mammal species. He continued: "Our future depends on preserving our forests and managing them sustainably."

Stop the war

Regarding the government's statements that reconstruction may take 10 years and whether it will include forests, Karshoum emphasises that the war must be stopped first, then all Sudanese should sit down to agree on a new social contract, and write a constitution with the consensus of all Sudanese that will be permanent for the 'second' Sudanese state.

He then says that a long-term strategic plan for the reconstruction and revival of the Sudanese state is put in place, and these plans can be implemented through five- or ten-year plans, ruling out reconstruction within ten years without stopping the war.

Regarding how to rebuild the forests, its financial cost, and the contribution of environmental organisations, Karshoum says that Sudan is likely to find support in this area: "If we draft a new constitution that preserves the environment and resources and make sure to allocate funds from our budget according to our national plan for investment in agriculture, then this will be our share."

He adds: "All partners, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals, will contribute with us to the development of our forests," noting that Sustainable Development Goal No. 15 is concerned with wildlife and focuses on the sustainable management of forests.

He called on the state to implement the National Investment Plan program, which includes seven areas, and to focus on the first area, which talks about creating a favourable environment for achieving agricultural development.

Policies and legislation

Agricultural and environmental expert Awadallah Karshoum points out that this program includes four sub-programs, the first of which focuses on policies and legal legislation and works on approving and implementing approved laws in a way that leads to efficient use of resources in the agricultural sector. This includes updating existing legislation related to agriculture, livestock, and agricultural manufacturing, in addition to drafting new legislation aimed at developing and protecting natural resources and their sustainable management.

He indicates that one of the important issues that needs to be addressed in this context is the establishment of a Land Commission, as stipulated in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2005 and included in the 2005 Constitution, stressing the need to establish a Land Commission to address land issues, regulate rights, complete the land use map, and reform macroeconomic and sectoral policies that lead to the development of plant and animal production.

He also emphasises the urgent need to develop options for implementing the Forestry Act, which stipulates that 5 per cent of irrigated land and 10 per cent of rainfed land in Sudan be allocated to forests.

The second sub-program says that it focuses on ensuring effective resource management by preparing studies and research activities that focus on unleashing current production capacities, studying options to enhance the orientation towards market production, reviewing options and raising the efficiency and performance of food reserves, and identifying options to raise the efficiency of production systems.

He adds that the sub-programme includes conducting comprehensive resource surveys and monitoring forest resources by updating the 1994 study on forest product consumption and rangeland resource surveys, as well as conducting a national wildlife survey, alongside policies and the regulatory environment for the sustainable management of wildlife. (

Large effect

Dr Taha El Tahir Badawi, a pharmaceutical consultant and environmental expert, director of the Delta Centre for Scientific and Environmental Studies and Research, believes that the impact of the war on forests in Sudan is a large and complex issue in terms of approaches and thought, and requires in-depth studies, noting that forests are considered the lungs of nations.

Badawi told Radio Dabanga that the history of forests in Sudan has been known since the British colonial period, and interest in them continued until the establishment of the national government, where the Forestry Department remained one of the most important departments in the country.

He adds that the forest is a source of life for many people, including humans, animals, and birds, and also represents a source of livelihood for many citizens and a source of housing for many.

He explains that forests in Sudan include forests that produce many Sudanese cash crops, such as gum arabic*, noting that Sudan is one of the most organised countries in Africa in terms of the forestry sector, and that forests are considered an essential part of Sudan's sources of wealth.

Badawi pointed out that the diversity of Sudan's regions and the diversity of its climates have contributed greatly to the diversity of its forests, which is one of the most important advantages of Sudanese forests.

He affirms that forests in Sudan, in light of the ongoing war, have been negatively affected in the process of sustaining their preservation, considering this situation to be one of the important issues that the state should investigate, especially with regard to how to protect the forests.

Logging is the biggest enemy of forests

Environmental expert Badawi points out that there are specific reasons that must be addressed, including issues of pollution, forest care, and the implementation of the Forest Law, in addition to what is known as the forest community, in terms of supervision, monitoring, and the preparation of periodic reports related to forests.

He confirms that forests were targeted during the war period as a result of the increased demand for firewood for cooking purposes, which led to the cutting down of large areas of forests, in the absence of the role of the Forestry Department and the weakness of forest protection.

He says that the disappearance of modern cooking gas in many cities where residents used to live has led people to resort to logging, considering logging to be one of the biggest enemies of forests.

Badawi also points out that wildlife in the forests has been directly affected by conflict and war, and that it is clear a large number of wild animals have migrated from their natural habitats, despite these forests being a national treasure and an important source for tourism and regulated hunting, as well as being vital nesting sites for resident and migratory birds.

The acacia forest is protected

Badawi, explained that many forests in Sudan have been affected by the war, noting that the world is currently discussing the destruction of the acacia forest in Khartoum state.

He says that it is one of the well-known and protected forests in the capital, which was a destination for scholars and students in Sudanese universities, and it also received attention from local communities and environmental organisations, considering what happened to the acacia forest to be one of the tragedies that occurred during the war.

Badawi believes that rehabilitation, or what is currently called reconstruction programs, cannot be completed in just a few months. He says that the reconstruction and rehabilitation of forests requires a long-term program. He points out that the current situation in the country does not allow for attracting sufficient financial support to rehabilitate the very large number of facilities damaged by the war.

He explained that forest rehabilitation alone requires a major conference that could include international and regional organisations interested in this field. He also noted that forestry issues in Sudan could be raised during the climate summit.

Badawi affirms his confidence that those working in the forestry sector, especially in the National Forestry Corporation, possess high levels of expertise and competence, and that the corporation includes qualified specialists and officials, and has a previous record of activities that exceeded expectations.

Dinder National Park

Regarding the Dinder National Park, which was also attacked, Badawi explained that it was one of the conflict zones, and it extends across three states. He pointed out that it was previously subject to support and rehabilitation programs from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, in partnership with the Sudanese government and the Supreme Council for the Environment, but there is currently no work being done inside the Dinder National Park.

He says that this question can be directed to the Wildlife Protection Police, given that their legal role is to protect the reserves and follow up on their needs, noting that Sudan includes a number of nature reserves, including the Dinder National Park, which is the largest reserve in the country.

He also adds that there is a nature reserve in El Gedaref state, explaining that the forests of El Gedaref have been severely affected. He also points to the existence of nature reserves in Darfur, confirming that the ongoing conflict there has caused them significant damage.

He says that there are two marine reserves in the Red Sea state, namely Sanganeb and Dungunab and Magrasmet, explaining that all these reserves depend on support provided through international organisations.

Badawi explains that the Supreme Council for the Environment has also undergone significant changes and needs a large number of specialists, expressing his hope that the council will return to carrying out its duties. He also expressed his hope that Sudan, under what he described as the government of hope headed by Kamil Idris, would witness the establishment of a ministry dedicated to the environment, which is currently called the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, noting that no official has been appointed to it yet.

* Gum Arabic (also known as Gum Sudani) is an emulsifier and a stabiliser made from resin from the acacia Senegal tree. Apart from shoe polish and ink, the food industry uses the stabiliser in chocolate and sweets, and, most importantly, in soft drinks, as it binds the sugar to the drink.

Sudan is the world's foremost producer at an estimated 88,000 tons a year. Sudan, Chad, and Nigeria, produce 95 per cent of gum Arabic exported to the world market.

The gum Arabic belt covers about one fifth of the country. North Kordofan and North Darfur are the largest producers, followed by the states of Blue Nile, White Nile, and El Gedaref.

In the past years, Sudanese economists reported a decline in the export of gum Arabic. They have urged Khartoum to step up the production of gum Arabic to bridge the economic crisis in the country while at the same time meeting the growing demands in the world.