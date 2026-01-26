Africa: Global Nationalist Surge - South Africa's Looming Choice Between Populism and Democracy

South Africa must choose between democratic resilience and populist isolationism to navigate a rising global tide and define its standing in an increasingly fractured world.

Conservatism is back. Not the quiet, establishment conservatism of the post-Cold War era, but a louder, more populist, and more nationalist strain that has swept across continents.

From Washington to Warsaw, Delhi to Brasília, conservative movements are reshaping politics, redrawing alliances and challenging a liberal democratic order that once seemed unshakeable.

This isn't just a story about the singular personalities of Donald Trump or Viktor Orbán. It is a deeper shift in the global mood - one driven by economic insecurity, cultural backlash, migration anxieties and a growing distrust of political elites. And South Africa, though often focused inward on its own crises, is not immune to these currents.

Drivers of the rising tide

The 2008 financial crisis remains the "Big Bang" of this era. It shattered faith in globalisation, leaving working-class communities across the US and Europe feeling abandoned as collateral damage.

Automation, outsourcing and stagnant wages compounded a sense that the system was rigged. Conservatives seized this moment of economic dislocation, promising protectionism and national revival. Whether through the "America First" doctrine or the watershed moment of Brexit, the message was clear: the nation comes first.

But bread-and-butter issues tell only half the story. A potent cultural backlash...