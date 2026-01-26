Kenya: Traffic Resumes On Nairobi Southern Bypass After Oil Tanker Explusion

Nairobi — Traffic along the Nairobi Southern Bypass has been fully reopened following an oil tanker accident that disrupted movement on Saturday.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed in a statement that emergency response teams successfully cleared the affected section, allowing vehicles to resume normal movement.

KeNHA said the Southern Bypass, a key route linking western and southern Nairobi to Mombasa Road, is now fully operational.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow traffic police instructions as traffic flow stabilises.

The road was temporarily closed after an oil tanker caught fire following a collision near the Carnivore area, causing heavy congestion and panic among motorists.